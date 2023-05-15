ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Roy O. Martin III, Chairman, CEO, and CFO of RoyOMartin, a 100-year-old land and timber management and wood-product manufacturing company based in Alexandria, LA, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) as he received the prestigious Distinguished Service Award during the Spring 2023 Commencement ceremony. This esteemed accolade, the highest honor bestowed by the university, celebrates individuals whose dedication has greatly influenced LSUA’s growth and progress.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Roy O. Martin, Jr., a founding member of the LSUA Foundation and the inaugural recipient of this award 29 years ago, Martin continues the family legacy of commitment to higher education and philanthropy. The Martin family’s impact on LSUA is extensive, spanning endowed professorships, scholarships, and philanthropic initiatives that have enriched the faculty and student body for many years.

Roy and his wife, Kathy, recently established an exclusive scholarship for LSUA graduates in the LSU Flores MBA Program, showcasing their continued leadership and devotion to students and the local community. Martin’s visionary efforts have led to the implementation of vital workforce initiatives, including the LSUA Nurses for the Future and LSUA Accountants for the Future programs. These initiatives brought together companies to fund teaching positions and provide scholarships, thereby addressing critical shortages of nurses and accountants in central Louisiana.

In December 2021, the Martins made a monumental $2 million contribution to the Fierce for LSUA campaign. This transformative gift paved the way for the university to secure state funding and commence the construction of the Martin Family Student Success Center, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to fostering student success, with a total investment of $12 million.

LSUA expresses immense gratitude to Roy, Kathy, and the entire Martin family for their unwavering and generous support. Their legacy of service and philanthropy has made a profound impact on the lives of countless students, faculty, and staff at LSUA, solidifying their place as champions of education and community advancement.