The following information is a list of street closures that will occur during AlexRiverFete beginning tomorrow (Thursday). Scroll down for map.
Thursday
Closing at 8:30 a.m.
2nd @ Murray
3rd @ Murray
4th @ DeSoto
5th @ DeSoto
Friday
Closing at 8 a.m.
2nd @ Washington
2nd @ Johnston
4th @ Johnston
4th @ Murray
4th @ DeSoto
5th @ Murray
(These streets will remain closed overnight)
Saturday
2nd @ Washington
2nd @ Johnston
4th @ Johnston
4th @ Murray
4th @ DeSoto
5th @ Murray
