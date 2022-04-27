The following information is a list of street closures that will occur during AlexRiverFete beginning tomorrow (Thursday). Scroll down for map.

Thursday

Closing at 8:30 a.m.

2nd @ Murray

3rd @ Murray

4th @ DeSoto

5th @ DeSoto

Friday

Closing at 8 a.m.

2nd @ Washington

2nd @ Johnston

4th @ Johnston

4th @ Murray

4th @ DeSoto

5th @ Murray

(These streets will remain closed overnight)

Saturday

2nd @ Washington

2nd @ Johnston

4th @ Johnston

4th @ Murray

4th @ DeSoto

5th @ Murray

For more information on Alex River Fete