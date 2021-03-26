River otters born at Alexandria Zoo

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Mack and Emmy, Alexandria Zoo’s North American river otters, are parents once

again. The otter couple welcomed their third litter, three female pups born between March 14-15.

Emmy and the pups will remain behind-the-scenes for the first several weeks while they bond and grow. Otters deliver litters of one to six young. Gestation lasts two months; however, young may be born up to a year after mating. Otters can delay the implantation of fertilized eggs for several months. When the female is ready to give birth, she retreats to her underground den, usually near water.



At birth, otter pups are born with their eyes closed and are entirely dependent on their mother. The three pups weighed between 4.5 – 5.3 ounces. Around one month old, the pups’ eyes open, and they become more active. At about two months, mom starts teaching them to swim. Mack will be separated from the pups for a few months as males do not participate in rearing the babies.



Alexandria Zoo participates in the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for North American river otters. Through Species Survival Plan programs, conservation institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) work together to help maintain healthy and self-sustaining populations. SSPs also participate in a variety of other cooperative conservation activities, such as research, public education, reintroduction, and field projects.



North American river otters are found in freshwater habitats across the United States and Canada.



To learn more about North American river otters, visit our website at www.thealexandriazoo.com, or stop by their habitat on your next trip to Alexandria Zoo.



As a reminder, mom and pups will not be out for several weeks; however, you may see dad swimming in his habitat while mom and the pups rest.