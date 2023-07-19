An update on the missing New Jersey geocacher in woods surrounding Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The search for missing geocacher resumed this morning at 6 AM with deputies and Detectives from RPSO and Firemen from the Oak Hill and Alexandria Fire Departments. Personnel from the Acadian Search and Rescue were also on scene with K-9 assets.

Missing Geocacher Robert Owens

At approximately 9 AM, human remains were located in a densely wooded area near a creek approximately ½ mile from the trailhead on Messina Road. Due to the severe decomposition of the remains, positive identification is pending. However, from clothing description and other physical characteristics, Sheriff’s Detectives believe this is Mr. Owens.

The Rapides Parish Coroner responded to recover the remains and an autopsy is pending.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information they believe could be helpful, they are asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk at 318-473-6727.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this search: Alexandria Fire Department, Oak Hill Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, US Forestry Service and Acadian Search and Rescue.

We would also like to thank the public for all of their assistance in this investigation.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Deputies assigned to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group are conducting a missing person search off of Messina Road for a missing “geocacher” from New Jersey.

According to initial reports, with the assistance of another geocacher, deputies located a vehicle belonging to ROBERT OWENS, JR of Millerville, NJ. A computer check of the vehicle indicated Owens was reported missing on July 17th, 2023.

Mr. Owens is a 58 year old white make, 5’9” tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning System receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches”, at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.

Sheriff’s Detectives are also on the scene conducting their investigation into the missing person report.

If anyone has any information on Robert Owens, Jr, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Detective Tamiko Paulk at 319-473-6727 or local law enforcement.