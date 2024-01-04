ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Get ready for an incredible event that promises to elevate your business to new heights through effective Amazon selling strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned business owner or just stepping into entrepreneurship, mark your calendar for this must-attend in-person event, facilitated by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Louisiana Central Industry & Entrepreneurship.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, January 8th

Monday, January 8th Time: 8:00 am – 9:30 am

8:00 am – 9:30 am Location: Central Louisiana Regional Chamber Office, 1118 Third Street, Alexandria

What You’ll Discover:

Amazon Marketplace Mastery: Gain a deep understanding of how the Amazon Marketplace operates and discover the unique advantages it offers for businesses.

Gain a deep understanding of how the Amazon Marketplace operates and discover the unique advantages it offers for businesses. Optimized Product Listings: Learn techniques to create compelling product listings that attract customers and enhance your product’s visibility.

Learn techniques to create compelling product listings that attract customers and enhance your product’s visibility. Fulfillment Strategies: Understand the differences between Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) and choose the right strategy for your business.

Understand the differences between Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) and choose the right strategy for your business. Pricing and Profitability : Explore pricing strategies that keep you competitive while maximizing your profits.

: Explore pricing strategies that keep you competitive while maximizing your profits. Marketing on Amazon : Master the art of effectively marketing your products on Amazon, including sponsored products and Amazon advertising.

: Master the art of effectively marketing your products on Amazon, including sponsored products and Amazon advertising. Scaling Your Business : Explore expansion opportunities and strategies for growing your Amazon business.

: Explore expansion opportunities and strategies for growing your Amazon business. Expert Insights: Benefit from Neelaj Shah’s expertise and get answers to your specific questions during the Q&A session.

This class caters to both newcomers and existing Amazon sellers seeking to enhance their knowledge and strategies for success on the platform. Neelaj Shah, an E-Commerce Marketer & Seller with extensive experience, will provide practical insights and actionable tips to help you thrive in the competitive world of Amazon selling.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to learn from an industry expert and catapult your business’s potential. Reserve your spot now for “How to Increase Your Business by Selling on Amazon” with Neelaj Shah!