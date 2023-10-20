ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The holiday season is about to get a little sweeter, and we’ve got exciting news that’s sure to put a twinkle in your eye! Little Debbie®, a name synonymous with delectable treats and cherished memories, is thrilled to announce the return of a beloved classic – Christmas Tree Cakes®. Get ready to unwrap a slice of merriment and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with these iconic holiday treats.

The mere thought of these festive delights is enough to transport you to the heart of joyful holiday celebrations. Christmas Tree Cakes from Little Debbie have been a cherished part of the season since their debut in 1985, and they continue to be a source of joy and comfort.

Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes are a delightful embodiment of the holiday spirit. These timeless cakes feature traditional golden layers, delicately filled with smooth creme, and are elegantly coated with classic white frosting. Adorned with a garland of red icing and green sugar sprinkles, each cake offers a delightful crunch that is as festive as it is delicious. The wrapping paper is rustling, Christmas lights are twinkling, and Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are ready to serve! These cakes capture the very essence of the holiday season and have become a beloved tradition for families across the nation.

Each bite of a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake is a delightful journey back in time. The rich flavors and textures of these tree-shaped cakes with creme filling, white frosting, green sprinkles, and a signature red frosting stripe harken back to the tastes of petit fours—a seasonal favorite for many.

It’s more than just a snack; it’s a taste of nostalgia.

Whether enjoyed with a steaming cup of cocoa, shared with loved ones, or savored as a solo indulgence, Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes bring holiday cheer and the enchanting magic to your festivities.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes will soon be available, and this is your chance to make sure your holiday season is filled with the flavors and cherished memories of Christmases past. Experience the joy with Santa’s favorite treat!

For more information on Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes and other seasonal offerings, please visit https://www.littledebbie.com

About Little Debbie:

For over three decades, Little Debbie has been a trusted name in providing delightful, quality snacks that become a part of cherished traditions. With a commitment to creating delicious, affordable treats, Little Debbie continues to make holidays and everyday moments a little sweeter for families across the country.