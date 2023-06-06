ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – June 5, 2023 – Recently, S&P Global Market Intelligence released its annual rankings for 2022’s best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks institutions based on their returns, growth and efficiency and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of the financial institution. Based on the S&P Global Market Intelligence criteria, Red River Bank is ranked 45th of the top 50 banks nationally.

“We’re delighted to see these banks and credit unions continue to serve their local markets as they weather swift increases in interest rates and elevated inflation,” said Nathan Stovall, Director of financial institutions research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Quality data and insights continue to be a vital source for the market especially during these volatile times, and we are committed to providing transparency through these rankings to help the market make informed decisions.”

“This national recognition by S&P Global Market Intelligence is an honor and gives weight to the strong, stable banking practices in which we take a lot of pride,” said Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bank. “Now more than ever, we believe in the importance of operating a customer-oriented and well-capitalized bank. We emphasize our relationship-based business model founded on trust and will remain intensely focused on core banking fundamentals including capital, liquidity, and conservative lending principles.”

To access the full list of top performing U.S. public banks, community banks and credit unions for 2022, click here.

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P Global Market Intelligence disclosure policy can be reviewed here.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production offices in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.