ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Rapides Regional Trauma Center will host its 2023 Trauma Symposium on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Holiday Inn in downtown Alexandria. Activities will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This event, which took a brief hiatus during COVID, is back, with a variety of speakers and topics for EMS and healthcare providers in the Central Louisiana area.

This year, topics include:

Mild Traumatic Brain Injury and Brain Injury Guidelines Criteria

Airway Management and Resuscitation in the Pre-Hospital Setting

Chest and Abdominal Trauma

Hand Injuries

Nursing Care of the OB Trauma Patient

Medical Management of Spinal Cord Injuries

Two hands-on, breakout sessions will also be included on the topics of “Orthopedic Splinting and Wound Care,” and “Emergent Procedures.”

The event will also include an exhibit area with vendors. CMEs and CEs will be provided.

This event is free for Rapides Regional Medical Center Employees and Rapides PHO members. The cost is $50 for all other attendees. RRMC employees and PHO members can register by calling 318-769-4440. All others can register by visiting rapidesregional.com and clicking the Classes and Events link under Health Education.

If you have additional questions, please call 318-769-3747.