Rapides Regional receives 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Achieving and Sustaining Excellence in Patient Experience

ALEXANDRIA, La., November 3, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above in Patient Experience.

This award is specifically given for Patient Experience in the hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

“The Guardian of Excellence award is a direct reflection of the dedication our NICU team has to our babies and parents, “ said Tracy Alletag, RN-BSN, NE-BC NICU/Nursery Manager. “Connections made during their time in the NICU go beyond discharge because our dedicated team members care like family. This is the 2nd year in a row that we have received this award. I am honored to be a part of such a wonderful group of healthcare workers and so proud of this nationally recognized achievement!”

The Newborn Intensive Care Unit at RWCH is a Level III NICU, staffed by an experienced, multidisciplinary team that includes:

24-hour Neonatologist coverage

24-hour in-house Neonatal Nurse Practitioner coverage

Neonatal Nurses

Respiratory Therapists

Dietitian

Speech and Language Pathologists/Occupational Therapists for feeding and swallowing therapy

Social Worker

Pharmacist

Lactation Consultants

In addition, prior to the delivery of any high-risk infant, the NCIU team works with the obstetric team to provide family consultations.

“The caregivers and staff of Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality and experience of patient-centered care.”

According to Karen Z. Hathorn, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Administrative Director of Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding and improving the delivery of care.

“In our Level III NICU, we provide highly specialized care to the tiniest of our patients,” Hathorn said. “We don’t just care for the babies. We also care for the family. The parents are an integral part of baby’s care – and we strive to keep them informed and educated, so when they are discharged from the hospital, they can continue to provide the very best of care.

“This award lets us know we are doing our job. The patient satisfaction survey is completed and returned by the parents. Our amazing staff of neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, speech/occupational therapist and techs provide care on a higher level.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About Rapides Regional Medical Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital located in Alexandria, La., providing healthcare on a higher level for families in approximately 16 central Louisiana parishes. Our mission is to provide high quality, efficient and compassionate health care services for our patients and community through the efforts of our employees, physicians and volunteers.

Rapides Regional Medical Center has provided state-of-the-art, comprehensive medical services to our community for more than 116 years. Our campus is home to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Rapides Cancer Center, Rapides Heart Center, Rapides Outpatient Center, Rapides Regional Trauma Center, 51-bed emergency department, NICU, PICU and ICU. We recently received an A rating from Leapfrog for patient safety. Read about these services and more at rapidesregional.com.