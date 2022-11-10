Healthgrades recognizes hospital for superior outcomes

ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Rapides Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Care according to research by Healthgrades. This achievement reflects RRMC’s outstanding clinical outcomes for vascular surgery and places it among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for vascular surgery.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition for the outstanding and excellent medical care our entire team provides to our patients,” said Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Rapides Regional Medical Center’s honors include:

Vascular

Recipient of Healthgrades Vascular Surgery Excellence Award

Five-Star Recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Procedures

Orthopedics

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 3 Years in a Row (2021-2023)

Critical Care

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies

Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems, evaluates 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between hospitals that received a 2023 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Award and hospitals that did not receive an award.

“We commend Rapides Regional Medical Center for its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality specialty care to patients,” says Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that recipients of the 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About Rapides Regional Medical Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital located in Alexandria, La., providing healthcare on a higher level for families in approximately 16 central Louisiana parishes. Our mission is to provide high quality, efficient and compassionate health care services for our patients and community through the efforts of our employees, physicians and volunteers.

Rapides Regional Medical Center has provided state-of-the-art, comprehensive medical services to our community for 119 years. Our campus is home to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Rapides Cancer Center, Rapides Outpatient Center, Rapides Regional Trauma Center, 51-bed emergency department, NICU, PICU and ICU. Read about these services and more at rapidesregional.com.