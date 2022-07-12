Class teaches children what to expect when a new sibling arrives

ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – A new baby is a big deal. But when you’re a big brother or sister, it’s sometimes hard to get excited about a baby who cries, sleeps and takes up all of mom’s time.

That’s why Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital offers “Sibling Class,” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 18, in the Cascade Room of Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

This class is offered to children between the ages of 3 and 10 who are expecting a little brother or sister.

“Sibling Class helps them understand where mom is when the baby is being born and how being a big brother or big sister is a very important job,” said Julie Fontenot RNC-OB, CPPS, Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital administrative director.

This is a free class. To register, call (318) 769-4440 or visit rapidesregional.com