ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Regions Medical Center has issued an event PSA highlighting their upcoming events this April 2023.

April 3: Healing Hearts Perinatal Loss Support Group, 6 p.m. Trellis Room in Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The group helps parents who have lost babies. For more information, call 769-7569.

April 10: Safe Sitter, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Education Department. This is a class designed to teach boys and girls, aged 11-14 years old, how to be safe babysitters. It is a fun way for babysitters to learn important topics such as how to handle emergencies, how to entertain kids, CPR/choking rescue for children and infants, basic child care skills, babysitting business skills, and how to keep themselves safe while babysitting. The cost is $45. To register, call (318) 769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education.

April 12: Child Safety Seat Check, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Medical Terrace driveway at Rapides Regional Medical Center. In this free event, a trained child passenger safety educator will take a look at your car seats, make sure they are not under recall, make sure the seat is installed properly and show you how to install the car seat. The car seat check process takes between 15-25 minutes, depending on how many car seats are in the vehicle. The seat checks normally are held the second Wednesday of each month.

April 13: Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Trellis Room in Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. When it comes to weight loss, we’re in it together! Join us for a free support group that is open to anyone who has had or is considering having weight loss surgery. To register, call (318) 769-3822.

April 15: Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m.-Noon, Online Course. This virtual class is taught by a certified childbirth instructor, prepares couples for the actual delivery. Topics include stages of labor and delivery, when to go to the hospital, pain management, assisted delivery, Cesarean birth. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education. This class will be held virtually via Google Duo. The event coordinator will send login instructions via email before the class starts.

April 18: Breastfeeding – Getting Started, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Online Course. This class will teach you how to get breastfeeding off to a good start. Moms will learn about latching their baby on the breast, troubleshooting and what to expect the first week. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education. This class will be held virtually via Google Duo, and you must be able to download Google Duo to your phone or device to participate in this class.

April 19: Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., South Tower Lobby. LifeShare Blood Center will hold its monthly blood drive.

April 20: Girl Talk, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Cascade Room at Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. This is a class just for girls. It is geared towards opening conversations between Moms and Daughters about female development from a female’s point of view. Topics addressed include breast development, hormonal changes, menstrual cycle, hygiene, feminine products, exercise, emotional changes, etc. This is not a sexual education class, but more of a fun, educational session on female development during puberty. Grandmothers and Aunts welcome too! The cost is $20. To register, call (318) 769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education.

April 24: Diabetes Management Class, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., HP Long in Pineville. Rapides Regional Medical Center is offering a free program designed for adults with newly diagnosed diabetes and for people needing a refresher course in diabetes management. This is a basic diabetes program; therefore, no physician referral is required. The program content follows the American Diabetes Association guidelines and uses a variety of teaching methods to enhance learning. Topics include meal planning, monitoring blood sugar, medications, complications, and learning to deal with a chronic disease. The course is taught by a Registered Nurse and Registered Dietitian. The program is free, but space is limited. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education.

April 28: Relay for Life, 5 p.m., Buhlow Lake, Pineville. Join Rapides Cancer Center for this year’s Relay for Life at Buhlow Lake in Pineville. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.