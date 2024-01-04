ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Medical Staff at Rapides Regional Medical Center has announced its executive committee for 2024-2025.

Gary Manuel, M.D., will serve as President with Joan Brunson, M.D., serving as President-Elect. T. Mack Granger, M.D., is the immediate past Chief of Staff. Serving as members-at-large are Michael Miguez, M.D., Samantha Zeringue, M.D., and Vanda Davidson, M.D.

Other members of the executive committee for 2024 are:

Anesthesia: Christopher Franco, D.O.

Cardiology: Kanna Posina, M.D.

Credentials: Lance Templeton, M.D.

Emergency Medicine: Kevin Jarrell, D.O.

Family Practice: Micah Pippin, M.D.

Hospitalist Medicine: Benjamin Newsome, M.D.

Medicine: Rajat Gulati, M.D.

OB-GYN: Joel Hall, M.D.

Pathology: Bruce Herrington, M.D.

Pediatrics: Kai Wicker-Brown, M.D.

Radiology: Stuart Head, M.D.

Surgery: Christian Wold, M.D.

Ex-Officio: Vernon Jones II, Sara Kelly, D.O., Barbara Griffin, R.N., and Justin Shiver.

ABOUT RAPIDES REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Rapides Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital located in Alexandria, La., providing healthcare on a higher level for families in approximately 16 central Louisiana parishes. Our mission is to provide high quality, efficient and compassionate health care services for our patients and community through the efforts of our employees, physicians and volunteers. Rapides Regional Medical Center has provided state-of-the-art, comprehensive medical services to our community for 121 years. Our campus is home to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Rapides Cancer Center, Rapides Outpatient Center, Rapides Regional Trauma Center, 51-bed emergency department, NICU, PICU and ICU. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.