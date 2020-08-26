Rapides Regional Announces Weather Related Closures

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 26, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of several services and clinic locations. Closures scheduled at this time are listed below.



• Rapides Outpatient Center – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

• Rapides Day Surgery – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

• Rapides Cancer Center – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

• Rapides Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab – Closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

• HP Long Clinics – Closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.

• All Rapides Urgent Care locations – Closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.

• Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital Pediatric Specialty Clinic – Closed Thursday.

• Rapides Fitness Center – Will close today at 6 p.m. and reopen Friday morning at the usual time.



Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open. All other hospital entrances will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. One visitor will be allowed per patient during storm lockdown, but must be inside the hospital by 5:30 p.m. today. We will reopen campus entrances Thursday as weather permits.



We encourage the community to call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

For up-to-date closures and storm information, please follow our Rapides Regional Medical Center Facebook page

