ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Life-threatening emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere. And knowing how to help in those situations can save a life.

That’s why Rapides Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Acadian Ambulance, will host a Stop the Bleed educational event on Thursday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital’s South Tower Lobby.

“Stop the Bleed is a national awareness and education campaign focused on preventing victims from bleeding to death,” said Shawn Moreau, MSN, TCRN-CEN, Rapides Regional’s Trauma Program director. “Bleeding is the number one preventable cause of death after an injury. And bystanders are often the first to offer aid.”

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. Individuals closest to someone with life threatening injuries are best positioned to provide critical, life-saving care before first responders can arrive.

“It’s our goal that everyone in Central Louisiana be trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency,” said Troy Guidry, Regional Vice President of Acadian Ambulance Service. “Through awareness and education, we make the communities we serve stronger.”

During the event, participants will learn three quick techniques to help save a life during a bleeding emergency:

– How to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound.

– How to pack a wound to control bleeding.

– How to correctly apply a tourniquet.

“Participants can stop by for 5-10 minutes and learn these three techniques. We hope you never need to use what you learn but know how important it is that we all have the knowledge just in case,” Moreau said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Businesses who send a representative to the event will be registered in a drawing for a Trauma Kit provided by RRMC and Acadian.

For more information, call 318-769-7440.