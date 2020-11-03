Rapides RADE Unit conducts parish-wide roundup/21 arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Over the last eight months, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted a narcotics investigation that concentrated on drug overdoses in Central Louisiana.

Through their investigation, agents were able to identify several suspects connected in some way to the overdoses. Agents prepared arrest warrants and search warrants. On October 27th-30th, RADE conducted a parish wide roundup as a result of those warrants.

Along with partner agencies (Alexandria Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Alexandria City Marshals Office, US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’ s Office) several search warrants were conducted along with 21 individuals arrested. All suspects were arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Not all suspects that were arrested were involved in the overdose investigation and several suspects have been released on bond while others remain in jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

“This is only the first phase of this operation and more arrests are expected” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would like to thank all those involved in this operation for their assistance and we look forward to the continued cooperation of everyone involved.”

ACTIVE WARRANT ROUND-UP

1. Orlando Germaine Howard, 46, 3319 Redwood Drive, Alexandria, La. Charge: 2 counts Distribution/ Manufacture or Possession with Intent of Schedule CDS II (Fentanyl), New Charges: Producing, Manufacturing, Distributing, Dispense CDS I< 28 GMS or counterfeit substance, 4 counts Producing, Manufacturing Distributing, Dispense with Intent CDS II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt failure to pay fine, $77,197 Cash was seized from Howard as a result of a Search Warrant that was conducted on 10-27-20, Released on $110,500.00 bond

2. Laderrian DequainDavis, 26, 5221 Laccasine Dr, Alexandria, La. Charge: 3 counts Distribution/ Manufacture or Possession with Intent of Schedule CDS II (Fentayl), New Charges: Producing, Manufacturing, Distribution, Dispense CDS I<28 GMS, or counterfeit (Marijuana), Producing, Manufacturing, Distribution, Dispense or Possession With Intent CDS II 28 GM or more (Fentanyl), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Use of CDS in Presence of person under 17 YOA, Probation Violation, $1,401.00 cash was seized from Davis as a result of a Search Warrant that as conducted on 10-27-20, Remains in jail

3. Jared Scott Bolding, 47, 304 Fred Scott Rd, Pollock, La. Charges: Possession CDS II < 2 GM, Released on $1500 bond

4. Brian Tullos Pennington, 48, 1044 Brannon Rd Deville, La. Charges: Possession CDS I < 2 GM, Released on $1500 bond

5. Alvin Pickett, 37, 2400 Jameson Ct, Alexandria, La. Charge: Possession Schedule CDS II, Prohibited Acts/ Drug Paraphernalia, Remains in custody

6. Reuben David Byon, 24, 6520 England Dr, Alexandria, La. Charge: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule CDS II Prohibited Acts/ Drug Paraphernalia, Remains in custody

7. Deion Jamar Butler, 29, 3022 Lot 5 Culpepper Dr, Alexandria, La. Charge: 2 counts Distributing/ Manufacturing or Possession with Intent Schedule CDS II, Released on 10,000 bond

8. Ishmael Jamarr Winters, 18, 3115 Pine St, Lecompte, La. Charge: Distributing/ Manufacturing or Possession with Intent Schedule CDS II (Oxycodone), Released on $5,000 bond

9. Kentrell Lemine Carter, 43, 5615 Eddie Williams, Alexandria, La. Charges: Possession CDS II, Possession CDS III, Released on $3500 bond

10. Aaron Charles Bates, III, 27, 5212 Sallie St, Alexandria, La. Charge: 2 counts Distribution/ Manufacture or Possession with Intent Schedule CDS I, Released on a $10,000 bond

11. Corey Devon Bray, 28,3926 Hwy 28E Apt 404, Pineville, La. Charge: (3 cts) Distributing/ Manufacturing or Possession with/ Intent Schedule II CDS, 1-pistol, 1 AR-style rifle was also seized during the arrest, Released on a $30,000 bond

12. James Arthur Hunter, III, 32, 255 Williams Hill Street Pineville, La. Charges: Producing, Manufacturing, Distributing, Dispense CDS I <28 GM, or Counterfeit Substances. New Charges: Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms- 1st Offense, Weapons: Illegal Carry 2nd, Possession Illegal length firearm, Released on $11,500 bond

13. April Lynn Babin, 31,3111 Coldstream Avenue, Alexandria, La. Charges: Criminal Conspiracy, Taking of Contraband To/ From Penal Institution, Released on $12,500 bond

14. Landon Blake Meshell, 26, 807 La 1204 C2, Ball, La. Charge: Contempt of Court, Released on $5,000 bond

15. Dianne Marie Evans, 22, 119 Barrett St, Pineville, La. Charges: Contempt of Court, Contempt Fail to Pay Fine, Probation Violations – APD, Remains in custody

16. Kathryn Danielle Dozar, 31, 608 Ridgewood Blvd, Alexandria, LA. Charges: Distribution CDS I (Marijuana), Distribution CDS IV (Xanax), Released on a $15,000 bond

17. Jason Laron Davis, 39, 5211 Timothy Circle, Alexandria, LA. Charges: Distribution CDS I (Heroin), APD warrant, Released on a $5,000 bond

18. Alfred Earl Gaines, 59, 201 Anthony St., Pineville, LA. Charges: Possession CDS II <2 grams, Possession Marijuana <2 grams, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Released on a $3,000 bond

19. Chantal Marie Kerry, 39, 5519 Oaklane, Pineville, LA, Charges: Possession CDS II (Meth), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Released on a $2,000 bond

20. Heather Elizabeth Talley, 38, 201 Anthony St., Pineville, LA. Charges: Possession CDS II (Meth), Released on a $1,500 bond

21. Michael Allen Parent, 62, 28 Holt Store Road, Boyce, LA. Charges: Possession CDS I Marijuana, Production or Manufacturing of Amphetamine/Methamphetamine, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Released on $11,000 bond