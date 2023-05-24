RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On May 23, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East near Holloway. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Walter Ray Tarver Jr.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by 65-year-old Leslie Tam of Deville, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 28 East. For reasons still under investigation, Tam attempted to make a U-turn but failed to yield to an eastbound 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. As a result, the Envoy struck the motorcycle causing Tarver to be ejected.

Tarver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Tam, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 22 fatal crashes, resulting in 25 deaths.