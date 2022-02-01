The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its 2022 Citizen’s Academy beginning on March 10th, 2022 and will conclude with a graduation of attendees on April 28th, 2022 . This will be the first Citizens Academy under Sheriff Mark Wood.

Classes will be conducted at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 455-A John Allison Drive, Alexandria, LA, every Thursday evening from 5pm – 8pm.

This Academy allows Rapides Parish citizens the unique opportunity to witness the day to day challenges of law enforcement as well as the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are providing this training as a way to strengthen our relationship with our community and provide citizens a greater insight as to the overall operations of the Sheriff’s Office” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We believe it is important for the public to see what our deputies go through, especially this day and time. It also gives us the opportunity to highlight the mission of each division, which all work together to assist in serving and protecting the public.”

Class size is limited to twenty (20) students and applications are taken on a first come, first serve basis. Contact information is on the application.

Rapides-Parish-Sheriff-Citizens-app-2022