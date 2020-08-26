Rapides Parish prepares for Hurricane Laura/Sand bag locations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – RPSO is working with the local Office of Emergency Preparedness using inmates to fill and deliver sandbags to sand bag distribution locations.

After studying areas affected in the past with high water, they are deploying extra deputies to patrol those areas. Those needing sandbags can get those at different areas of the parish; they can go to the RPSO Facebook page and there will be a list of locations.

OEP recommends 5 sandbags per exterior doors and 10 for patio doors. There will be an influx of people to Rapides Parish and surrounding areas, so make sure and get provisions early and allow for extra time as traffic may be heavy.

Please DO NOT drive through high water; turn around don’t drown!

Call 211 for other information that will be helpful during this event.

SAND BAG DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS:

Alexandria City Compound

Johnny Downs Sports Complex

Bringhurst Park

Chaetham Park

Frank O. Hunter Park

Alpine Fire Department

Ball Fire Department

Boyce Fire Department

Cotile Fire Department

Cheneyville Fire Department

Deville Fire Department

Echo Poland Fire Department

Flatwoods Fire Department

Forest Hill Fire Department

Glenmora Fire Department

Holiday Village Fire Department

Lecompte Fire Department

Oak Hill Fire Department

Pineville Fire Department

Plainview Fire Department

Rapides Fire District #2 Stations 1-5

Ruby Kolin Fire Department

Spring Creek Fire Department

Taylor Hill Fire Department

Woodworth Fire Department