Rapides Parish prepares for Hurricane Laura/Sand bag locations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – RPSO is working with the local Office of Emergency Preparedness using inmates to fill and deliver sandbags to sand bag distribution locations.
After studying areas affected in the past with high water, they are deploying extra deputies to patrol those areas. Those needing sandbags can get those at different areas of the parish; they can go to the RPSO Facebook page and there will be a list of locations.
OEP recommends 5 sandbags per exterior doors and 10 for patio doors. There will be an influx of people to Rapides Parish and surrounding areas, so make sure and get provisions early and allow for extra time as traffic may be heavy.
Please DO NOT drive through high water; turn around don’t drown!
Call 211 for other information that will be helpful during this event.
SAND BAG DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS:
Alexandria City Compound
Johnny Downs Sports Complex
Bringhurst Park
Chaetham Park
Frank O. Hunter Park
Alpine Fire Department
Ball Fire Department
Boyce Fire Department
Cotile Fire Department
Cheneyville Fire Department
Deville Fire Department
Echo Poland Fire Department
Flatwoods Fire Department
Forest Hill Fire Department
Glenmora Fire Department
Holiday Village Fire Department
Lecompte Fire Department
Oak Hill Fire Department
Pineville Fire Department
Plainview Fire Department
Rapides Fire District #2 Stations 1-5
Ruby Kolin Fire Department
Spring Creek Fire Department
Taylor Hill Fire Department
Woodworth Fire Department