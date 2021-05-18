Rapides Parish deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvneile reported missing from her home in Pineville.

Sara Ann Bryan, 16, is a white female with short brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing around 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with white pinstripes, blue sweatpants, a black beanie cap and dark grey “Hey Dude” shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Sara Ann Bryan, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.