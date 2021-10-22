Rapides Parish deputies arrest Alexandria man for early morning burglaries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – In the early morning hours of Friday, October 22nd, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to a reported vehicle burglary on Amanda Lane off of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, took the report and continued to patrol the area.

Micah Chris Brevelle, 30 of Alexandria

A short time later deputies located a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the road on Amanda Lane. The deputy immediately noticed the license plate was covered so it could not be read. According to witnesses, a subject was seen walking toward Pecan Row Drive. The deputy went to that location and located the suspect, later identified as Micah Chris Brevelle, 30 of Alexandria, in the backyard of a residence. When deputies attempted to make contact with Brevelle, he fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued. The deputy chased the suspect for approximately 200 yards before catching him. After a brief struggle, deputies took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to assist with the investigation. Upon a search of the suspect’s vehicle, numerous items were located including firearms, wallets, credit cards and driver’s license.

Brevelle was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for criminal trespassing, simple burglary, resisting an officer, warrant for failure to appear and a Parole Violation.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending. So far today, deputies have responded to approximately 13 separate vehicle burglaries in the Pecan Row, Amanda Lane area. If anyone discovers they have been a victim of a vehicle or residential burglary, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700.

“We want to remind the public of how important it is to make sure your vehicle is locked and your property is secured” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “These are crimes of opportunity and when the criminal finds an unlocked vehicle, they steal anything of value, especially firearms. We expect to see a rise in firearms thefts from these types of burglaries and may have even recovered firearms that have not been reported stolen.”