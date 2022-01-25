ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A Rapides Parish Deputy Corrections Officer has been arrested and terminated after an investigation into the introduction of contraband into an RPSO Corrections Facility.

On Monday January 24th , 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit and RPSO Correction Security received a complaint in reference to contraband being smuggled into Detention Center 3 on John Allison Drive, Alexandria, LA.

RADE Agents and Corrections Security Investigators began their investigation into the complainant and developed Christopher Hall, 22, a Deputy Corrections Officer, as a suspect. During the investigation, Agents obtained sufficient evidence that supported the allegations and a search warrant on Hall’s residence was obtained. Hall was located on a traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident after agents recovered evidence from their search conducted at his residence.

Hall was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of CDS I, Taking Contraband to and from a Penal Institution and Malfeasance in Office. Hall had been with RPSO since 2019.

Hall was released earlier today on an $80,500.00 bond.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

“An arrest like this tarnishes all of the hard work and dedication our deputies provide the public everyday” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Our administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest of standards and behavior like this will not be tolerated.”