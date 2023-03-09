ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On March 8th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Oaklane Road in Tioga in reference to a report of a theft. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim who stated that at approximately 2:30 that afternoon, an unidentified female was seen on camera on their front porch. The victim also stated they were also missing a package that was delivered to their home earlier in the day. Deputies took the initial report and searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation were assigned the case for a follow up investigation and secured video of the suspect. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Kennady Christine Tarter, 31, of Pineville. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause for arrest warrants to be issued for Tarter for Criminal Trespass and Theft<$1,000.00.

On March 9th, 2023, at approximately 1 pm, Patrol Deputies located Tartar and she was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on her charges. Tartar remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $1,000.00 bond.

Detectives believe this may have not been the only case of “porch piracy” Tartar may have committed. If anyone has any additional information about this case, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations Division, Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

Arrestee: Kennady Christine Tarver

Charges: Criminal Trespass

Theft < $1,000.00