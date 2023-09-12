ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Raising Cane’s and LSU Alexandria (LSUA) are joining forces for an exciting preseason fundraiser that allows both Caniacs and basketball enthusiasts to contribute to the LSUA Men’s and Women’s basketball programs while indulging in Cane’s delectable chicken finger meals – a winning deal!

On Tuesday, September 12th, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT, the Raising Cane’s restaurant located on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria will donate 15% of all proceeds to LSUA’s basketball programs for customers who mention the fundraiser at checkout. As an added treat, the LSUA Women’s Basketball team will be on-site, serving Cane’s ONE LOVE at the drive-thru and front counter to get fans pumped up for the upcoming season.

The following Wednesday, September 20th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT, the Men’s team will take over the Raising Cane’s drive-thru, serving fans and raising funds to support their program. Both fundraisers will be held at the Alexandria Raising Cane’s location.

Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader, Drew Peyton, expressed his anticipation, saying, “We are looking forward to hosting the men’s and women’s basketball teams and helping to raise money for their programs ahead of what is sure to be an exciting season ahead! Generals fans and Caniacs, be sure to stop by and support these awesome teams!”

LSUA Athletic Director, Tyler Unisicker, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to partner with Raising Cane’s. They are an incredible contributor to our community and a great supporter of LSUA Athletics.”

Event Details:

What : Raising Cane’s fundraisers benefitting LSU Alexandria’s basketball programs

Where: 1030 MacArthur Dr., Alexandria, LA 71303

About LSUA Athletics: LSUA is a four-year university competing in the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.