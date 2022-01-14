RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Over the last week, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit has conducted several counter-narcotic operations that netted large seizures of narcotics, several firearms and cash.

On January 6th, 2022, Agents executed a search warrant at 305-A Sanders Street in Pineville, LA as a result of their investigation. During the search, 21 bags of suspected marijuana weighing a combined total of 3.75Lbs, digital scales, packaging material, 30 Oxycodone Tablets, 55 Mexican Xanax tablets, 106 THC Vape Cartridges, 3 Handguns, 1 that was reported stolen and 1 with an obliterated serial number and over $10,000.00 in cash were seized from the residence. Those arrested were Demond Purvis, Desmonae Kahey and Drelyn Robinson and they were each charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, Illegal Carrying of Guns with Drugs, Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers, Possession of CDS I Marijuana with Intent > 28Grams, Possession of CDS II Oxycodone with Intent, Possession of CDS IV Xanax with Intent, Purvis was also charged additionally with Possession of CDS I Marijuana with intent > 28Grams – THC OIL.

On January 7th, 2022, RADE Agents were conducting an operation in Lecompte, LA in reference to methamphetamine distribution. While enroute to the search warrant, Deputies assigned to RADE observed the suspect, identified as Gatloyn Obryan Blue, 25 of Lecompte, LA, traveling in his vehicle southbound on US71 and initiated a traffic stop and took Blue into custody without incident. RPSO SWAT and RADE Agents executed the search warrant and located assorted narcotics and firearms at the residence. Another suspect identified as Kelvin Flagg was at the residence during the search warrant and was identified as one of the known home owners. Flagg is a convicted felon and was taken into custody for narcotics and firearms related charges.

On January 12th , 2022, Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Highway Interdiction Team stopped a minivan traveling south bound on I-49 near the mile marker 99 for a traffic violation. During the stop, Deputies asked the driver, identified as Hoang Nguyen, 46 of Greenwood, IN, for consent to search his vehicle. Nguyen refused to give consent to Deputies so a narcotics K9 was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 alerted to the positive odor of narcotics in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle resulted in 94 large vacuum sealed bags containing suspected marijuana totaling just over 100 pounds. Deputies advised the street value of the marijuana seized was over $900,000.00 at $20 per gram. Nguyen was arrested for following too close, improper display of a license plate and Possession of CDS I > 2 1/2 pounds.

On January 13th, 2022 at approximately 10 pm, Deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit observed a Chrysler minivan driving erratically on I-49 near the Broadway Exit. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the occupants. A consent to search the vehicle was given to the deputies and 54 assorted THC items were located including marijuana, marijuana gummy edibles, THC VAPE cartridges and $11,100.00 in cash was seized. Four suspects were taken into custody and placed under arrest for Possession of CDS I (marijuana). Lane Roberts, 18 of Mandeville, LA, Kyle Jarrell, 24 of Picayune, MS, Shawn Lee, 18 of Madisonville, LA and Joey Nichols, 18 of Mandeville, LA. Deputies determined the suspects were transporting these items from California to Mandeville, LA. Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/