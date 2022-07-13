ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in March of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents opened a narcotic distribution investigation due to several anonymous complaints Fentanyl sales in the Alexandria area. Agents began their investigation and were able to identify Barnabas Paul Goins as the suspect.

Through their investigation, Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Goins for Distribution of Fentanyl. On July 5th, 2022, Agents obtained information that Goins was living in a local motel room in Alexandria. After conducting surveillance on the room, Agents were able determine Goins was in the room alone. Agents knocked on the door and Goins opened the door holding a small baggie of suspected Fentanyl in his hands. Goins was taken into custody without incident and a subsequent search warrant was obtained and a search of the motel room was conducted. Agents recovered a larger bag of suspected Fentanyl along with a handgun.

Goins was placed under arrest on the active distribution warrant as well as possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and a Probation Violation warrant through Allen Parish. Goins was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains, being held on a $120,000.00 bond as well as the probation violation hold.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Barnabas Paul Goins, 24

Glenmora, LA

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute CDS II < 28 grams Fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Probation Violation – Allen Parish