RADE agents make arrests, over pound of meth recovered

Jeremy Lynn Allinson, 41, of Pineville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – During the month of August, RADE Agents received tips through their Facebook page that a subject was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the Rapides area. Agents launched their investigation and with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the U S Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, they were able to identify the suspect as Jeremy Lynn Allinson of Pineville. Through their investigation, Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Allinson for Distribution of methamphetamine.

Tyrone D. Porter, 49, of Alexandria

On September 30, 2021, Agents executed a search warrant at the Comfort Inn Hotel located on North Bolton Avenue, and located Allinson, as well as another suspect of the case, identified as Tyrone Porter. A search of the room was conducted and over one pound of suspected methamphetamine was located in a sealed canister. Agents located additional suspected methamphetamine in suspect vehicles along with suboxone strips, plastic baggies, digital scale and a handgun. A records check indicated that Allinson and Porter were both on Parole for prior narcotic convictions and were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Allinson and Porter were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges. Both suspects remain incarcerated at the time of this release on Parole Violation Holds. Allinson’s bond is set at $102,500.00 and Porter’s bond was set at $52,000.00.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/