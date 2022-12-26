ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Public Service Announcement: The City of Alexandria water system is experiencing unforeseen leaks due to cold weather issues. The City water system is stable, but we need the public’s assistance to get leaks under control.

We need all residents to:

1. Report leaks to 318-473-1264.

2. If you have a leak on your property, shut off the main supply valve until repairs are made.

3. Inform neighbors about leaks they may not know about.

The City of Alexandria would like to also inform citizens to be careful about running water to protect pipes; it uses a tremendous amount of water over these extended weather events. If you need to drip water, make sure the stream is only as wide as a drinking straw and no more.