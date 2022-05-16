Alexandria, La.– This week is National Police Week, a time to celebrate the hard working men and women who serve their communities as police officers. The City of Alexandria is offering a number of activities all week long to help recognize the outstanding men and women of the Alexandria Police Department.

Starting today, the public can pick up blue lapel ribbons between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from the APD headquarters in the Public Safety Complex at 1000 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria City Hall and the Utility Customer Service building on Murray Street. Residents are encouraged to wear the blue ribbons all week long and to create their own blue ribbons and decorations for their homes.

Tuesday will be “Cookies for a Cop” day with APD officers receiving bags of cookies. Wednesday will be Back the Blue Day, with people encouraged to wear blue to show their support of police officers.

Thursday will be Thankful Thursday, with officers receiving thank you notes and letters of support from the community. The week will conclude with Feel Good Friday, with residents sharing positive stories of the many great things APD officers do every day in the community.

“When you look at the great things our officers do and the sacrifices they make to keep our community safe, every week should be support the police week,” said Mayor Jeff Hall. “Alexandria is truly blessed to have such outstanding men and women protecting and serving our community. I hope everyone in the community will join us in this celebration by wearing a blue ribbon, wearing blue on Wednesday, sending in a thank you note or sharing a positive story. Anything you can do to show the brave men and women of APD just how much they all mean to us.”

If you would like to send a letter of thanks or contribute to the celebration of officers this week, please contact email pio@cityofalex.com.