Power restored to more than 80 percent of customers affected by Hurricane Delta

PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 12, 2020 (noon update) – As of noon today, Cleco had restored power to 107,600, or 81 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers who lost power due to Hurricane Delta.



“We continue to make good progress based on the steady decline in our outage numbers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “This is day three of storm restoration, and power has been restored to more than 80 percent of our customers affected by Hurricane Delta.”



Cleco’s latest system damage report shows workers have found 172 downed or broken poles, 522 downed or broken crossarms, 45 miles of power lines down, 676 trees on power lines and 59 damaged transformers.



In addition to Cleco personnel working in various capacities, Cleco brought in more than 2,500 line mechanics, tree trimmers, transmission resources and damage assessors to assist in the restoration efforts. The company also secured helicopters, airboats, track hoes, bulldozers and marsh buggies for areas that are only accessible with specialized equipment.



Below are customer outages by parish as of noon:







Parishes Number of Customers Without Power Acadia 6,230 Allen 730 Avoyelles 796 Beauregard 1,735 Calcasieu 593 Catahoula 18 Evangeline 385 Grant 1,885 Iberia 2,683 Jefferson Davis 39 Lasalle 15 Natchitoches 47 Rapides 3,169 Sabine 0 St. Landry 4,622 St. Martin 607 St. Mary 65 St. Tammany 1 Vermilion 9 Vernon 969 Washington 0

Percentages are based on total customers affected by Hurricane Delta (132,198); not Cleco’s total customer base.

For additional information on Cleco's storm response, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco's Storm Center page at cleco.com.



