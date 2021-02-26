Pollock woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. – On February 25, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash on U.S. Highway 167, at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 8. This crash claimed the life of 92-year-old Betty Coleman of Pollock.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by 86-year-old Nelson Bordelon, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 8. As the Honda CRV approached the intersection of U.S. Highway 167, Bordelon failed to properly clear the intersection before proceeding. As a result, the Honda CRV entered the northbound travel lanes of U.S. Highway 167 and was struck by a northbound 2019 Dodge Ram.

Bordelon and his passenger, Coleman, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries and refused treatment. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Later this afternoon, Troop E was notified that Coleman had succumbed to her injuries.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities.