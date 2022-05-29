ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A man is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Sunday in the 1800 block of Monroe Street, according to the Alexandria Police Office.

Police said Willie Carradine, 59, of Alexandria, reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend, a woman in her 50s, and her new boyfriend, a man in his 50s, both from Alexandria. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

The woman sustained a life-threatening wound while the male victim was treated for a less serious gunshot wound.

Alexandria police, with assistance from APD SWAT, conducted a search warrant for Carradine at his residence in the 1900 block of Monroe Street Sunday afternoon, but he was not there.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Department immediately at 318-449-5099.