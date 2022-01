POLLOCK, La. (WNTZ)–On January 29, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page that Michael Reed, an inmate at the minimum security Federal Prison, south of Pollock had escaped.

Reed was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt. He is serving a prison sentence for weapons charges. Anyone who has seen Reed or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 318-627-3261.