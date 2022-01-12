ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Pentecostals of Alexandria will host the 38th Because of the Times conference Tuesday through Thursday, January 18-20, 2022. This year’s theme “NOW” is taken from Romans 13:11, a passage that reads, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.”

As is customary, this year’s conference is designed for ministers, pastors, evangelists, missionaries, along with those in various other ministry positions from churches across America and around the globe. This year we have intentionally decreased registration capacity to help provide a safe environment for those in attendance. Registrants will arrive in Alexandria for these three days and nights of spiritual inspiration, teaching, and direction. The conference consists of two major divisions which run simultaneously: the main conference for adults involved in all aspects of ministry and a conference for “PKs”—preachers’ kids, ages 13 to 19.

Again this year, Because of the Times will be available for viewing live online. Online registrants will be able to view all sessions beginning Tuesday night, until the conclusion of Because of the Times on Thursday night.

Because of the Times begins Tuesday evening with a keynote message by Anthony Mangun, Senior Pastor of the Pentecostals of Alexandria and a special “Vision Sharing” session with the General Superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International, Dr. David Bernard. Other speakers during the conference include Gentry Mangun (Alexandria, LA), Vesta Mangun (Alexandria, LA), Raymond Woodward (Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada), Tim Gaddy (Cabot, AR), Brooke Pamer (Barberton, OH), Michael Williams (Apopka, FL), Joel Urshan (Cincinnati, OH), Nathan Harrod (Barcelona, Spain), and others. Singers and musicians will also be a part of these services including our own Mickey Mangun, and the POA Worship Team, Choir, and Band.

If an interview with Pastor Anthony Mangun or other staff is desired, please schedule for Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning through Gary Maxwell at (318) 613-8869.