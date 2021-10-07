Pitkin teen arrested for four wheeler theft in Hineston

On October 3rd, 2021, deputies responded to a report of theft of a four wheeler along with other miscellaneous items which occurred on Ed Miller Road in the Calcasieu Community. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Glenmora Sub-station were assigned to investigate the theft.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned the four wheeler was possibly seen in Pitkin, LA area. Detectives requested the assistance of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives who advised they had also received information about the possible stolen four wheeler. During their joint investigation with VPSO, Detectives were able to confirm that the four wheeler had been in the Pitkin area and were able to identify Levi Lynn Nolen as a possible suspect. Detectives attempted to make contact with Nolen at several locations in Vernon Parish but were unsuccessful.

On October 5th, 2021, Rapides Detectives were able to locate Nolen on Lotts Road in Hineston, LA. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant and Nolen was taken into custody without incident and transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center. Nolen was booked on Theft of A Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage To Property <$1,000, Criminal Trespassing and Theft <$1,000. At the time of Nolen’s arrest, Detectives also discovered suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Nolen was arrested on these charges as well.

Nolen is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $7,000.00 bond.

Detectives, with the assistance of Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, were also able to recover the four wheeler and return it to the owner.

We would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.