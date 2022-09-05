PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – With less than two minutes left to the match ending in a scoreless draw, the Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer team found its hero in Sergio Pita Martín, who was able to get himself open and score the game winner to give the Wildcats a 1-0 win over the Blue Mountain Toppers Thursday night at Wildcat Field.

The Wildcats held the advantage throughout the evening as the offense mostly flowed in the LCU offensive third, but the finish just wasn’t there throughout the evening, including several shots from close that ended up in the hands of the BMC goalkeeper.

But with the clock ticking under two minutes left in the 90, Shakeem Walters was able to win a 50/50 ball in the offensive half and pass it up to Sergio Pita Martín. Pita Martín made a move on his defender, which opened him up for a shot from just outside the top of the box and took the shot from left to right, freezing the Toppers keeper and sneaking the shot inside the right post for the game-winner.

Sergio Pita Martín led all players with four shots taken in the match, putting two on target and scored his second goal of the season. Natty Essomba took three shots and put one on target. Adrian Amoros Navarro took two shots and put one on frame. Shakeem Walters also took one shot, which was also on frame. LCU took 15 total shots in the match, five of which were on goal.

The players in the field made it a relatively easy night for LCU’s two goalkeepers, Martin Hernandez and Blaine Bourgeois. Both played a full half with Bourgeois (1-0) picking up his first decision in net for the Wildcats. Neither had to make a save in the match as Blue Mountain took just two shots in the match, neither of which was on target, as LCU controlled the action for most of the evening. The Wildcats (2-0) now head out on the road for the remainder of non-conference play, looking to make a statement on Monday in Hattiesburg, Miss. when they take on #16 William Carey. Kickoff of the Labor Day duel with the #16 Crusaders (1-0) is set for 5:00 P.M. at the Crusader Soccer Field.