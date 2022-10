PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Journey Church, located in Pineville, is hosting Fall Fest; a trunk-or-treat experience filled with games, prizes, food, and a mystery box giveaway! This exciting event will be held on October 26 from 5pm-7pm. Bring your kids out for a safe, autumn festivities, to kick fall off right!

If you are interested in hosting a vehicle for the kids as well, you can register your vehicle here.