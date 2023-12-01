RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East at the Dollar General. This crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Mary Honshul.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Edge, driven by Honshul, failed to yield to an eastbound 2008 Ford F-150 as she pulled out of a private parking lot (Dollar General).

Honshul, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 51 fatal crashes resulting in 57 fatalities.