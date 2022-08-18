ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Journey Church is proud to announce a FREE Trampoline Park in Pineville for Kindergarten through 5th Grade Kids!

**Game Wall (Can you beat Steven’s high score?)

**3 Standard Trampolines

**1 High Performance Trampoline

**A Dodge Ball Arena

**A Safety Balance Beam

**1 Large Foam Pit

**2 Slam Dunk Basketball Alleys

HOW TO PARTICIPATE?

Check your kids in at one of the kid’s worship experiences this Sunday at 8:30AM, 10AM & 11:30AM. Every kid’s experience is designed for them to have fun and learn about Jesus on their level! High energy music and worship, live interactive sermon, gym time to get that energy out, and so much more. Your kids will be begging to come back!

F.A.Q.