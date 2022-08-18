ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Journey Church is proud to announce a FREE Trampoline Park in Pineville for Kindergarten through 5th Grade Kids!
**Game Wall (Can you beat Steven’s high score?)
**3 Standard Trampolines
**1 High Performance Trampoline
**A Dodge Ball Arena
**A Safety Balance Beam
**1 Large Foam Pit
**2 Slam Dunk Basketball Alleys
HOW TO PARTICIPATE?
Check your kids in at one of the kid’s worship experiences this Sunday at 8:30AM, 10AM & 11:30AM. Every kid’s experience is designed for them to have fun and learn about Jesus on their level! High energy music and worship, live interactive sermon, gym time to get that energy out, and so much more. Your kids will be begging to come back!
F.A.Q.
- What should I wear? Normal casual clothes are fine. Grip socks are required for the trampoline park. Don’t have your own pair? That’s cool you can use some of ours!
- What should I do while my kids are having an incredible morning? Have an incredible morning of your own. Have a live worship experience and an applicable sermon of your own! Test drive a service at https://www.jcpineville.com **If you’re new to Journey, stop by our next step center to get a free gift!
- What if my kid wants to stay longer than an hour? There are groups that meet at all three services that you’re welcome to attend. Find out more at https://myjourneygroup.com
- Is it safe? When you check-in your child, you will receive a security tag that matches your child’s name tag. Make sure to bring it when you pick them up (Or you might have to leave them in the trampoline park forever… just kidding).
- No, we meant is the trampoline park safe? We have a full staff of workers to keep your children safe and a dedicated “Sky Captain” to be on the lookout. We also have onsite security and first responders if needed.
- Where can I learn more about your children’s ministry? http://jcpineville.com/children/