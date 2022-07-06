Update: Zanayla has been found and is safe. The public is thanked for their help.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriffs detectives are requesting the publics assistance in locating a missing juvenile Zanayla Martin.

Zanayla is a 14-year-old Black female, 4‘9“ tall, 110 pounds. She has black/brown short curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen at her residence in Pineville at approximately 11 pm last night.

Zanayla was last seen wearing gray jeans, a red T-shirt and red and white Nike tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information on Zanayla, they are asked to contact Detective Edrick Coleman, or Detective John Goulart at 318-473-6700, or local law enforcement.