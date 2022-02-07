Kylie Stokes, 17, of Pineville, LA

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department is requesting the Public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Kylie Stokes.

Kylie is a 17 year old white female, 5’00″, 105 pounds with Brown hair and Green eyes. Kylie was last seen at the Youth Challenge Program wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts on the night of February 6, 2022.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kylie please contact Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

Alexandria police are again asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 16.