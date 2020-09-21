Pineville police officer AMBUSHED near local shopping center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 11:20 PM a Pineville Police Officer was ​AMBUSHED​ while exiting his patrol unit at a shopping center. The shopping center is located at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.

The officer was struck one time in the leg, a second shot hit the rear door of the unit. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His wounds are not expected to be life-threatening.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

Deputy Chief Darrell Basco Administrative Bureau