Pineville Police make arrests

On July 5th at 1:00 AM the Pineville Police Dept. was dispatched to 2114 Shreveport Hwy. Apt. 211 in reference to a physical altercation.

After the arrival of officers, it was determined that gunshots were fired into apartment 211. The apartment was occupied. No one was shot.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau through their ongoing investigation have arrested the following related to the incident.

Jack Porter a white male 18 years old of Pineville was charged with 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, 1 count of Criminal conspiracy, 1 count of Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, 1 count of Obstruction of justice

Matthew Worsham a white male 19 years old from Pineville was charged with 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, 1 count of criminal conspiracy, and 1count of obstruction of justice.