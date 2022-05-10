Via Alexandria Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 10, 2022) – Pineville Police assisted Alexandria Police Department detectives Tuesday afternoon serve search warrants in connection with an active APD investigation.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, APD detectives, APD SWAT team members and Pineville Police executed two search warrants at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Expressway Lane in Pineville (U.S. Highway 167 North).

Multiple suspects have been detained but no arrests have been confirmed at this time.

The Alexandria Police Department thanks Pineville Police for their assistance executing the search warrants.

This remains an active investigation.

If anyone has any information about any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.