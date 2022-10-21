PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – In July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding the theft of evidence. According to PPD, an evidence envelope containing $5000 dollars was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, LSP AFO acquired an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Donald A. Goff. Earlier today, he was charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5000. LSP Detectives booked Goff at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

