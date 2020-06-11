Pineville man killed in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish (LSP) – Early Thursday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Pineville, LA. It is unknown if the driver was properly restrained; however, he received fatal injuries.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. on LA Highway 107. The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 40-year-old Adam M. Henry. For reasons still under investigation, Henry was southbound on LA Highway 107 and failed to negotiate a right hand curve, which caused the vehicle to exit the left side of the roadway and overturn.

Henry sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology test was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at https://www.nhtsa.gov.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 20 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 22 fatalities.