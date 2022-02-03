RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On January 18th, 2022, the RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit received a report from the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.) of alleged criminal sexual conduct that was believed to have occurred in the Pineville area. According to the report, a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.) that contained information related to the dissemination of child pornography, via online activities.

Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives, who are members of the I.C.A.C. Taskforce, conducted a joint investigation with the AG’s Office related to the allegations. During their investigation, Joshua Daniel Vickers, 31 of Pineville, LA, was identified as a suspect. Probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for Vickers’ arrest in reference to four counts Pornography Involving Juveniles.

On Wednesday February 2nd, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at Vickers’ residence. Vickers was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, as bonds have yet to be set in reference to his charges.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Joshua Daniel Vickers, 31, of Pineville is charged with 4 counts Pornography Involving Juveniles