PINEVILE, La. (WNTZ) – The intersection of Main Street and East Shamrock Street (LA 1250) will be closed on Wednesday (December 20, 2023) for the purpose of removing existing concrete sidewalks and installing handicapped ramps. It is our understanding that the intersection will be closed from December 20 through December 22, 2023 for the completion of the handicapped ramps on the sidewalk.
This closing is at the request of the contractor and there will be detour signage in place.
For more information email : dgann@pineville.net
