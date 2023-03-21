ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to Kelsey Armstrong, her daughter loved to talk on the phone, loved music and played the violin. Sadly, Kelsey’s 16-year-old Serenity Sullivan and her uncle died in Sunday’s house fire on Grant Street. Kelsey explained that her Uncle Booker Gray was a joy to be around and loved church and painting.

Serenity Sullivan’s GoFundMe

“The remaining members of my mother’s home were able to safely escape but loss everything,” the GoFundMe reads. “Losing my only child is by far the hardest thing I have ever faced.”



Kelsey hopes to raise $40,000 to cover both funerals.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/2sy2/serenity-sullivan-booker-t-gray