ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 6:55 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 600 block of MacArthur Drive about a crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed that a pedestrian was attempting to cross eastbound across the 600 block of MacArthur Drive and was struck by a truck traveling southbound on MacArthur Drive. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not crossing at a marked intersection. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation pending the results of a routine toxicology report.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.